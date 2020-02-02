ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of ICU Medical worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1,389.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ICU Medical by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 8.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $182.47 on Friday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $148.89 and a 12 month high of $259.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.05.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $1,658,627.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,966.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $49,330.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,758. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

