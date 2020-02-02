IDEX Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last Week (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $5.81 million and $6,204.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IDEX has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.57 or 0.02994672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00195338 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030345 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00130230 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX's genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,165,603 tokens.

The official website for IDEX is idex.market. IDEX's official message board is medium.com/idex.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

