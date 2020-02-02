ILCoin (ILC) Price Tops $0.0572 on Major Exchanges

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $23.63 million and approximately $193,441.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ILCoin has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ILCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000606 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BlockStamp (BST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016908 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005457 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 80.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000909 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000161 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000163 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About ILCoin

ILCoin (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,366,468,907 coins and its circulating supply is 412,772,487 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Graviex, IDAX, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

