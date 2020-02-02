Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30,000.00

Analysts predict that Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) will post $30,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10,000.00 to $80,000.00. IMV posted sales of $100,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full year sales of $250,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $380,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.39 million, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $3.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IMV.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMV. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on IMV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in IMV by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IMV by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of IMV by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IMV opened at $4.57 on Friday. IMV has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $5.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

