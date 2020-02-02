Incent Trading 13.4% Higher This Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Incent has a total market cap of $6.30 million and $11,990.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Incent has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Incent token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Incent Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,434 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Livecoin, Bittrex, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

