Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the third quarter worth $113,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Incyte by 73.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 270.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 201,321 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Incyte by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $300,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,185 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INCY. BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $73.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.46. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

