Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on III shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,702,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 25,073 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 72,601 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ III opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.07 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

