Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,589,000 after purchasing an additional 72,014 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 531,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,412,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 42.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,319,000 after purchasing an additional 144,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,733,000 after purchasing an additional 72,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $88.00 on Friday. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $99.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

