INMAX Hits Market Capitalization of $84,615.00 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One INMAX token can now be bought for $0.0540 or 0.00000572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. During the last week, INMAX has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. INMAX has a market capitalization of $84,615.00 and approximately $12,228.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.57 or 0.02994672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00195338 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030345 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00130230 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INMAX Profile

INMAX launched on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live.

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

