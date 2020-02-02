InsaneCoin Price Up 3.5% This Week (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $50,184.00 and $282.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $116.73 or 0.01241535 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00024041 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004047 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000865 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,178,691 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

