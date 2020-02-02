Insolar (INS) Market Cap Achieves $5.43 Million

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Insolar token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001774 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Kucoin, Binance and Radar Relay. In the last week, Insolar has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Insolar has a market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.97 or 0.02971598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00197011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00129961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar launched on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bithumb, Kucoin, OKex, Cobinhood, Liqui, Binance, Okcoin Korea, Radar Relay and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

