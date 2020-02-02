Inspyr Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:NSPX) versus XBiotech (OTCMKTS:XBIT) Financial Analysis

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Inspyr Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:NSPX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XBiotech and Inspyr Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech N/A N/A -$21.14 million ($0.59) -37.98 Inspyr Therapeutics N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

XBiotech has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspyr Therapeutics has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for XBiotech and Inspyr Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inspyr Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

XBiotech presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.94%. Given XBiotech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XBiotech is more favorable than Inspyr Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of XBiotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of XBiotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Inspyr Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XBiotech and Inspyr Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech N/A -45.15% -43.03% Inspyr Therapeutics N/A -20.31% 683.37%

Summary

XBiotech beats Inspyr Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc., a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection and influenza diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Inspyr Therapeutics Company Profile

Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc., an early-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of prodrug cancer therapeutics in the United States. It develops cancer therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors, including brain, liver, prostate, and other cancers. The company's lead drug candidate is mipsagargin, which has completed an open label single arm Phase II clinical trial in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma or liver cancer. The company was formerly known as GenSpera Inc. and changed its name to Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2016. Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

