INT Chain (INT) Price Hits $0.0188 on Exchanges

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $7.14 million and $815,683.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, INT Chain has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, OKEx Korea, Allcoin and Ethfinex.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.98 or 0.05993784 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024726 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00126918 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00034692 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io.

INT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Ethfinex, OKEx, OKEx Korea and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

