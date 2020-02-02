Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,353,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 17th. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,483.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,432.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,402.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,275.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

