Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,861,593 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 331,597 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Intel worth $290,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $201,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,066. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.28. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

