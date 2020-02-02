Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,803 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.6% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Intel by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,861,593 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 331,597 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Intel by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,223 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,461 shares of company stock worth $4,369,107. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $63.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28. The company has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

