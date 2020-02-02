Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,213 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 4.5% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Intel by 329.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.7% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 216,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz bought 86,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,011,968.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

