Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 3.3% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,461 shares of company stock worth $4,369,107. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

