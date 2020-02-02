IntelliShare Reaches Market Cap of $2.15 Million (INE)

IntelliShare (CURRENCY:INE) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. IntelliShare has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $42,247.00 worth of IntelliShare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IntelliShare has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One IntelliShare token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and EXX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.37 or 0.02971450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00195875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00130052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IntelliShare

IntelliShare’s total supply is 986,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,073,270 tokens. IntelliShare’s official Twitter account is @intellishare_. The official website for IntelliShare is www.intellishare.io. The official message board for IntelliShare is medium.com/@Intellishare_.

IntelliShare Token Trading

IntelliShare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IntelliShare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IntelliShare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IntelliShare using one of the exchanges listed above.

