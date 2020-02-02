Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $99.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.92. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $100.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $889,905.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,386,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

