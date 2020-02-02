Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $51.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Intercorp Financial an industry rank of 203 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Intercorp Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 463,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after buying an additional 21,583 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,248,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,587,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Intercorp Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000.

Shares of Intercorp Financial stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48. Intercorp Financial has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Intercorp Financial Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercorp Financial (IFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.