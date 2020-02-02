International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Stake Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,568 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of International Paper worth $43,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in International Paper by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,139,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.27.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.