Interzone (ITZ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.00

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Interzone coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Interzone has a total market cap of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Interzone alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,443.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.44 or 0.02024330 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.46 or 0.04054849 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00758039 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00122193 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.62 or 0.00789051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009382 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00027007 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00715018 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw.

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Interzone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interzone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.