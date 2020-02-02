Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,571 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,265.0% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,301,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,765 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,774,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,076,000 after purchasing an additional 528,545 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,987,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 591,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 179,965 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,522,000.

Shares of BSCN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.47. 193,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,795. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

