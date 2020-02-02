Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,004 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned about 1.28% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $14,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of PWV traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.10. The stock had a trading volume of 183,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,876. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.