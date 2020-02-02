Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 189.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after buying an additional 5,186,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,589,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,046,000 after buying an additional 48,873 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,066,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,647,000 after buying an additional 191,276 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 915,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,891,000 after buying an additional 174,395 shares during the period. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.07. 51,384,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,956,832. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $166.47 and a twelve month high of $225.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.13.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

