Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,902 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,643 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 723,775 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $98,936,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,699.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 327,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 309,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.07. 51,384,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,956,832. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.49 and a 200-day moving average of $199.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $166.47 and a 52-week high of $225.88.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

