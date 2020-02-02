Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 143.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 365.8% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RDIV traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,714. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83.

