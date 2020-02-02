Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 2nd (ADP, AMAT, CHTR, CLX, GHM, KIM, NYCB, PYPL, RES, SMED)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, February 2nd:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $615.00 price target on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $168.00 target price on the stock.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group. Maxim Group currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the stock.

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

