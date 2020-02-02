Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 2nd (AMGN, APO, BEN, CCDBF, CELTF, EURN, GNK, HSY, MNKD, PENN)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, February 2nd:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Laurentian. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a $157.00 target price on the stock.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $270.00 target price on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock.

