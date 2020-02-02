Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9,436.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for $0.0509 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $9,436.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.97 or 0.02971598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00197011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00129961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,766,709 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

