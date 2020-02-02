ION (ION) Price Down 9.4% This Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, ION has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. ION has a total market capitalization of $532,253.00 and $2,266.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008405 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000465 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,471,209 coins and its circulating supply is 12,571,209 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ION is ion.community. ION’s official website is ionomy.com.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

