IONChain Price Up 20.3% Over Last Week (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One IONChain token can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. IONChain has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $255,711.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IONChain has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.71 or 0.02990686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00197556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00128457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

