IOTA (MIOTA) Market Cap Tops $877.27 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $877.27 million and $17.44 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00003337 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, CoinFalcon, Coinone and Ovis.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.02 or 0.02971156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00198371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00130249 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000580 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitfinex, CoinFalcon, Huobi, Cobinhood, FCoin, Exrates, Binance, HitBTC, Coinone, Upbit, Gate.io and Ovis. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

