IoTeX (IOTX) Trading 6.3% Higher This Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $22.85 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Coineal, IDEX and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.70 or 0.05915698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024905 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00126982 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034745 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010628 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, IDEX, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Binance, Bgogo and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

