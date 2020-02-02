Iron Financial LLC Acquires 20,874 Shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Iron Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,874 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF comprises about 2.8% of Iron Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.04. 6,686 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

