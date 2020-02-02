Iron Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 410,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,506,000. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 7.9% of Iron Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Iron Financial LLC owned about 2.52% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 406.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 28,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 27,087 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 122,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 92,393 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HTRB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.94. 16,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,862. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.0739 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.