Iron Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Iron Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,563 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Iron Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Iron Financial LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,795,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,289,000 after buying an additional 445,148 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after purchasing an additional 419,734 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,328.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 332,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 318,629 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,056,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 392,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 237,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,190. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

