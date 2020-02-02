Iron Financial LLC Invests $1.03 Million in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Iron Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

ISTB traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 252,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,433. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $50.81.

