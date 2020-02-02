Iron Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Iron Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Iron Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Iron Financial LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 782.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,571. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $38.67.

