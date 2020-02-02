Iron Financial LLC Sells 3,752 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Iron Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 0.7% of Iron Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.80. 4,732,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,805. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

