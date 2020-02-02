Iron Financial LLC Sells 5,475 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Iron Financial LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.5% of Iron Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,907,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.52. 4,522,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,771. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.12 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.85.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

