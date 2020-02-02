Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Analysts expect Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) to report sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

NYSE:IRM opened at $31.61 on Friday. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

