iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Raised by American Asset Management Inc.

American Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 17.6% of American Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. American Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $27,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $599,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 323.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% during the third quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter.

TLT opened at $145.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.70. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $118.64 and a 52-week high of $148.90.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

