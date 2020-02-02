iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.90. 14,113,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,735,857. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $118.64 and a twelve month high of $148.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

