iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 438,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,033 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.8% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704,738 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,756,000 after acquiring an additional 177,126 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.45. 18,873,669 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.47.

