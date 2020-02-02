iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.8% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.24. 6,354,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,652,126. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $268.92 and a 52-week high of $334.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

