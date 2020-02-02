iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Maxim Capital Management LLC

Maxim Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.6% of Maxim Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Maxim Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.85 on Friday, hitting $323.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,354,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,126. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $334.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

