iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,026 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.8% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $111,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,237,000 after buying an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.24. 6,354,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,652,126. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.94 and its 200 day moving average is $307.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

