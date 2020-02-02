iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 13.2% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.24. 6,354,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,126. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

